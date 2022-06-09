Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Canton

Canton, GA (May 25, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Canton, GA. The Canton Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. One man was shot and is deceased. No officers were injured during the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that just after 2:00 a.m., Canton Police Department officers responded to a suspicious person call in the area of Commerce Trail in Canton. The responding officers found a man with a knife and instructed him to drop the knife. The man, identified as Toure Jones, age 23, of Canton, did not drop the knife. A taser was deployed but was ineffective. Despite commands to drop the knife, Jones continued towards the officers with the knife. Jones was shot by one of the officers. On scene officers rendered first aid until EMS arrived, however, Jones died at the scene. An autopsy on Jones will be performed at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur, GA.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once completed, the case file will be turned over to the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.