GumGum Announces Industry First Contextual Partnership with Tumblr

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tumblr becomes the first social platform to leverage Verity™, the only contextual solution with MRC content-level accreditation for contextual analysis, brand safety and suitability

GumGum, a contextual-first global digital advertising platform, today announced a partnership with social network Tumblr, owned and operated by Automattic, to introduce GumGum’s advanced contextual targeting capabilities across the platform.

Tumblr now becomes the first social platform to be supported by GumGum’s proprietary contextual solution, Verity™. And Tumblr, which helped establish GIFs as a popular visual message, will now be able to access cutting-edge technologies that can read video, audio, text, and image signals on a frame-by-frame basis, allowing for greatly enhanced contextual and brand safety analysis and targeting. As part of this partnership, GumGum will be the first contextual provider to provide GIF support.

GumGum is the first independent ad tech provider to have achieved the Media Rating Council’s content-level accreditation for contextual analysis, brand safety and suitability. This recognises that GumGum’s contextual solution Verity™ is able to analyse all of the key data signals within digital environments, including text, image, video and audio.

“GumGum has always believed that the future of our digital ecosystem will rely on contextual targeting technology because it inherently eliminates the dependence on personal data while leveraging deep learning tools to serve relevant ads in the moments that matter. We’re thrilled to offer our proprietary technology to a social platform like Tumblr, making GumGum the first contextual platform to support GIF-based media,” said William Merchan, Head of Verity™ at GumGum.

In addition to the partnership to enhance Tumblr’s brand safety and contextual targeting capabilities, Tumblr will now also be a media partner for GumGum, joining the contextual leader’s network of over 30,000 publishers and giving GumGum’s clients access to Tumblr’s unique inventory.

Over the coming months, Tumblr’s parent company, Automattic, intends to expand the partnership with GumGum by implementing Verity™ across WordPress.com, reaching hundreds of millions of users globally.

About GumGum
GumGum is a contextual-first global digital advertising platform that captures people’s attention, without the use of personal data. We believe that an advertising ecosystem based on understanding a consumer’s active frame of mind rather than behaviour builds a more equitable and safer future for consumers, publishers, and advertisers alike. Founded in 2008, GumGum is headquartered in Santa Monica, California and operates in 19 markets worldwide. For more information, please visit www.gumgum.com.

About Automattic
At Automattic, our goal is to make the web a better place. With products like WordPress.com, WooCommerce, Jetpack, Tumblr, and WordPress VIP, we help support customers through web hosting, eCommerce, security and backups, enterprise infrastructure, and more. Automattic is a distributed company with more than 1,900 employees working from 96 countries speaking 121 different languages. We believe in open source, and the vast majority of our work is available under the GPL. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. For more, visit automattic.com.

