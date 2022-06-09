Light Emitting Diode (LED) Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Light Emitting Diode (LED) Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Light Emitting Diode Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the light emitting diode (LED) market size is expected to reach $113.40 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.4%. The increased government focus on saving energy contributed to the light emitting diode (LED) market growth.

The light emitting diode (LED) market consists of sales of light emitting diode and related services. It is widely used in backlighting of TV, mobile phones, automotive lighting and display boards. A light emitting diode emits light as electrical current passes through it. LEDs are very small, consumes less electric power and can emit lights of different colors based on the semiconductor used in it.

Global Light Emitting Diode Market Trends

Production of LEDs specifically for horticulture is an emerging trend in the light emitting diode market. Light plays an important role in promoting the plant’s growth and LEDs have the capability to control the spectrum of the light provided to the plants irrespective of the season. According to the light emitting diode (LED) market research, the LED lights used in horticulture not only promotes growth of the fruits and plants but also enhances flavor, color and yields in a shorter time. For instance, Cree Inc., a USA-based manufacturer of lighting class LEDs and lighting products, launched its next generation XLamp XP-E2 photo red (660 nanometer) and far red (730 nanometer) LEDs, to improve crop production under LED lights that helps to provide a unique combination of optical control, light output and high-power LED reliability to be used in horticulture.

Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market Segments

By Product Type: LED Lamps, LED Fixtures

By Technology: Basic LED, High Brightness LED, OLED, Polymer, Ultra Violet LED

By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

By Geography: The global light emitting diode market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Light Emitting Diode (LED) Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides LED global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global LED market, LED global market share, LED global market segments and geographies, LED global market players, LED global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The LED market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Light Emitting Diode (LED) Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: OSRAM Licht AG, Cree Inc., Phillips Lighting Holding, Lumiled holding B.V, Cooper Industries, Virtual Extension, Dialight plc, Zumtobel Group AG, Samsung, Sharp Corporation, LG Innotek, and General Electric Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

