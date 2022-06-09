Danielle Rose of Risen Light Works to be Featured on Close Up Radio

COLUMBIA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The roots of so many our problems and dysfunction is in the spirit, in the soul.

Danielle Rose is a certified Emotion Code practitioner and the founder of Risen Light Works.

“My mission is to bring people into a place of wholeness spiritually, emotionally and physically,” says Danielle. “I want to bring people into a place of a faith, abundance, health, and peace so they can walk in the fullness of their God-given talents. Nothing brings me greater joy.”

According to Danielle, our emotions play a major role in our overall well-being. Our emotional state and stress, particularly trauma, can feed disease processes in the body and create unhealthy thought patterns in the soul.

“When we vibrate at lower frequencies, we become more susceptible to disease and emotional dysfunction,” says Danielle. “When we vibrate at higher states like love, gratitude and peace, our bodies and souls align with greater levels of health and wellbeing.”

The Emotion Code, developed by Dr. Bradley Nelson, is an energy healing modality, which helps the body to achieve higher vibrational states. Dr. Nelson has defined 60 negative emotions that can become trapped in the body, like balls of energy, which may lead to physical discomfort and pain, as well as create anxious thought patterns, fears, sleep issues, among other emotional difficulties. Through the Emotion Code, Danielle can release that energy.

“What we're doing is removing the energetic blocks that prevent the body from returning to a place of healing and homeostasis,” says Danielle.

Everyone is on a journey, and Danielle says her journey has been challenging in many respects. Before she discovered the Emotion Code, Danielle suffered from severe anxiety. Her son had various challenges, and she was desperate to find healing for him.

“I knew trauma was the origin of some of my son's challenges,” recalls Danielle. “I first heard about the Emotion Code while listening to an online healing summit. I immediately found an Emotion Code practitioner and we dove into the work. It was so powerful that I learned to do the work myself. Over time, I felt called to get certified, so I could help others.”

And the Emotion Code is just the beginning. More and more people are beginning to understand the connection between mind, body and spirit for our overall health. Holistic modalities like The Emotion Code offer patients an alternative path in their quest for healing.

“This journey brought me a level of emotional freedom that I never thought was possible,” says Danielle. “It shifts you into a whole different dimension for health!”

Close Up Radio will feature Danielle Rose in an interview with Jim Masters on June 13th at 1pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.risenlightworks.com