Barbecues And Grills Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 18% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Barbecues And Grills Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the barbecues and grills market is expected to reach $42.02 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.4%. According to the barbecues and grills market analysis, the rising popularity of outdoor parties, camping and caravanning is driving the growth of the market.

The barbecues and grills market include sales of barbecues and grills that use charcoal, gas or electricity as fuel to cook food. Barbeque grills are majorly made with porcelain enameled cast iron, porcelain-enameled steel, and stainless steel that cooks food by providing heat from below. This industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in manufacturing household-type barbeque grills.

Global Barbecues And Grills Market Trends

Manufacturers of barbeques and grills are focusing on adding new technological features to cater to the changing needs of the customers. According to the barbecues and grills market research, some of these features include touch screen controls, automatic fuel measurement, automatic heat controls and voice recognition. For instance, Spectrum Brands introduced the GEORGE FOREMAN smokeless grill series with open grate technology that produces 80 percent less smoke compared to the previous model. In March 2019, Kenyon International, Inc introduced a touch-controlled system technology, IntelliKEN Touch. The company’s electric grills Floridian, SilKEN Grill and Texan Grill available with this technology provide 16 exclusive heat settings and produce heat of wide temperature ranging between 150 to 550 degrees Fahrenheit.

Global Barbecues And Grills Market Segments

By Product: Built-In Grills, Freestanding Grills, Portable Grills

By Application: Household, Commercial

By Fuel Type: Gas, Charcoal, Electric

By Geography: The global barbecues and grills market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Barbecues And Grills Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides barbecues and grills global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global barbecues and grills market, barbecues and grills global market share, barbecues and grills global market segments and geographies, barbecues and grills global market players, barbecues and grills global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The barbecues and grills market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Barbecues And Grills Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: The Coleman Company Inc, Spectrum Brands, The Middleby Corporation LLC, Char-Broil LLC, Kenmore, Traeger, LANDMANN, Broilmaster, FIRE MAGIC, and Weber-Stephen Barbecue Products India Private Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

