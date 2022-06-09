Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Batteries Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2026

Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Batteries Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Batteries Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Lithium-Ion Batteries Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries market size is expected to reach $85.72 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.1%. The growth of the lithium-ion batteries market is mainly driven due to the presence of high energy density features in lithium-ion batteries.

The lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries market consists of sales of lithium-ion batteries and related services that are used in electric vehicles, mobiles, laptops, power backups and other electronic devices. The lithium-ion battery is a type of rechargeable battery having high energy density that uses lithium ions as primary component of its electrolyte. Lithium-ion batteries are commonly used in consumer electronic devices.

Global Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Batteries Market Trends

According to the lithium-ion (Li-ion) market research, declining prices boosts the sales of lithium-ion batteries. Change in materials technology, manufacturing processes, overhead costs, and huge investments in lithium-ion battery industry contributed to the reduction in lithium-ion battery prices. Lithium-ion battery prices with combined cost for cell and pack will drop down to US$76 per kWh by 2030, and according to Navigant Consulting Research report.

Global Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Batteries Market Segments

The global lithium-ion batteries market is segmented:

By Power Capacity: 0 to 3000 mAh, 3000 to 10000 mAh, 10000 to 60000 mAh, Above 60000 mAh

By Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Marine, Aerospace and Defense, Medical, Industrial, Power, Others

By Component: Cathode, Anode, Separators, Electrolytes, Aluminum Foil, Copper Foil, Others

By Type: Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO), Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

By Chemistry: LFP, LCO, LTO, NMC, NCA, LMO

By Geography: The global Li-ion batteries market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: A123 Systems, Automotive Energy Supply Corp, LG Chem, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, Toshiba, BYD, Automotive Energy Supply Corp, Contemporary Amperex Technology, and Johnson Controls.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

