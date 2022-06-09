Global IoT Sensors Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

IoT Sensors Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘IoT Sensors Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the IoT sensors market size is expected grow from $5.79 billion in 2021 to $6.20 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The IoT sensor market is expected to reach $8.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%. The application of IoT in automotive and transport sectors is a key factor driving the IoT sensors market growth.

The IoT sensors market consists of sales of IoT sensors and related services that are used in healthcare, automotive, transportation, manufacturing and other industrial sectors. The internet of things, or IoT, is a collection of interconnected smart devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects, animals or people supplied with unique identifiers (UIDs) and the ability to transmit data across a network without needing human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.

Global IoT Sensors Market Trends

The artificial intelligence is a key trend in the IoT sensors market. Artificial intelligence is the basic ingredient required to process the huge amount of data gathered these days, and to maximize its value for the company. AI will assist IoT data analysis in the following areas, such as data accuracy in time series, predictive and advanced analytics, data preparation, geospatial and location real-time (logistic data).

Global IoT Sensors Market Segments

The global IoT sensors market is segmented:

By Product Type: Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Humidity Sensors, Flow Sensors, Accelerometers, Magnetometers, Gyroscopes, Inertial Sensors, Image Sensors, Others

By Application: Building Automation, Industrial Application, Automotive Application, Healthcare Application, Retailing and Logistics Application, Security Application, Agriculture Application, Others

By End-User Industry: Healthcare, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing / Industrial, Others

By Geography: The global IoT sensors market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

IoT Sensors Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides IoT sensors global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global IoT sensors market, IoT sensors global market share, IoT sensors global market segments and geographies, IoT sensors global market players, IoT sensors global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The IoT sensors global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s IoT Sensors Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Texas Instruments, TE Connectivity, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, TDK Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Omron, Honeywell, Sensata Technologies, and Broadcom.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

