Global Cooling Fabrics Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Cooling Fabrics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the cooling fabrics market size is expected to grow from $2.35 billion in 2021 to $2.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The cooling fabric market is expected to grow to $3.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.4%. The increasing demand for sports apparel is projected to propel the cooling fabrics market growth in the coming years.

The cooling fabrics market consists of sales of cooling fabrics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing cooling fabrics. Cooling fabrics are practical fabrics that keep the body temperature at a reasonable level during hot weather and physical activity.

Global Cooling Fabrics Market Trends

Major firms in the cooling fabrics industry are focused on developing technologically advanced solutions for cooling fabrics.

Global Cooling Fabrics Market Segments

The global cooling fabrics market is segmented:

By Type: Synthetic, Natural

By Textile Type: Woven, Nonwoven, Knitted, Others

By Application: Sports Apparel, Lifestyle, Protective Wearing, Others

By Geography: The global cooling fabrics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Cooling Fabrics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cooling fabrics market analysis and forecasts market size and growth, market share, market segments and geographies, market players, leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors' approaches.

TBRC’s Cooling Fabrics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Coolcore LLC, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd., Hong Li Textile Co. Ltd, Nilit, Tex-Ray Industrial Co. Ltd., Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Hexarmor, Invista, Adidas AG, and Sun Dream Enterprise Co. Ltd

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

