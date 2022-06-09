Ice Boxes Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Ice Boxes Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Ice Boxes Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Ice Boxes Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the global ice boxes market size is expected to reach $0.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%. The rising popularity of outdoor parties, camping and caravanning is driving the growth of the ice boxes market.

The ice boxes market includes sales of insulated chests or boxes used for cooling and preserving food. These are often used for picnics, holidays, and vacations, and in places with hot weather conditions. These boxes are also used to carry cold groceries.

Global Ice Boxes Market Trends

Ice box manufacturers are investing in the development and manufacture of collapsible and foldable coolers to minimize the space occupied. These coolers are made using insulated canvas with heat welded seams to prevent leakage. When not in use, these coolers can be folded for easy storage. Some of the company’s manufacturing collapsible and foldable coolers include Coleman, AO Coolers, Columbia.

Global Ice Boxes Market Segments

The global ice boxes market is segmented:

By Type of Product: Inflatable Coolers, Marine Coolers, Soft-Sided Coolers, Standard Ice Chests

By Application: Camping, Medical, Military Cooler

By End-Use: Household, Commercial, Industrial

By Type of Material: Metal Coolers, Plastic Coolers, Fabric Coolers

By Geography: The global ice boxes market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Ice Boxes Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ice boxes market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the ice boxes global market, ice boxes global market share, ice boxes market segments and geographies, ice boxes global market players, ice boxes global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The ice boxes market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Ice Boxes Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Igloo, Coleman (Esky), Rubbermaid, Grizzly, Engel, Bison Coolers, ORCA, Pelican, Polar Bear Coolers, and YETI.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

