Reinforcement Materials Market Size to Reach $36.8 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 8.7%: AMR

Increase in global construction activities, rise in end-use applications of fiber composites, GRFM advantages, surge in demand for lightweight materials that reduce car emissions significantly drive the growth of the global reinforcement materials market. Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share in 2020, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. Construction and many other industries have been halted due to the worldwide lockdown, resulting in a drop in demand for reinforcement materials.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global reinforcement materials market generated $16.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $36.8 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, key investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape.

Increase in global construction activities, rise in end-use applications of fiber composites, GRFM advantages, surge in demand for lightweight materials that reduce car emissions significantly drive the growth of the global reinforcement materials market. On the other hand, complex and expensive carbon fiber manufacturing process impede the market growth. However, surge in adoption of reinforced materials from the automotive industry create new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF (300 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1765

Covid-19 scenario:

The outbreak of Covid-19 had a negative impact on the global reinforcement materials market. Due to the worldwide lockdown many construction and other industries have been halted, resulting in a drop in demand for reinforcement materials.

Manufacturing, aerospace & defense, transportation, and wind energy are the primary industries that utilize reinforcement materials, and these industries have seen a sharp decline in growth rates as a result of the national lockdown. The market for construction materials dropped significantly in the first quarter of 2020, and this trend is expected to continue for the next six months.

Due to interruptions in the global supply chain and delays in the refining and petrochemicals activities, which are major end-users of aramid fiber, the aramid fiber market is moderately affected.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global reinforcement materials market based on material type, end user, and region.

Based on material type, the glass fiber segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the carbon fiber segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1765?reqfor=covid

Based on end-user, the construction segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the global reinforcement materials market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the industrial segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

Leading players in the global reinforcement materials market discussed in the research include Bast Fibers LLC, BASF SE, Binani Industries, Honeywell International Inc., DuPont, NFC FIBERS GMBH, Hyosung Corporation, Teijin Limited, Owens Corning, and Toray Industries Inc.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reinforcement-materials-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research , is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com