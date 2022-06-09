Preventive Healthcare Technologies And Services Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2026

Preventive Healthcare Technologies And Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Preventive Healthcare Technologies And Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the preventive healthcare technologies and services market size is expected to grow from $192.59 billion in 2021 to $219.76 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. As per TBRC’s preventive healthcare technologies and services market research the market size is expected to grow to $381.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.8%. An increase in the older population pool is increasing the preventive healthcare technologies and services market growth.

The preventive healthcare technologies and services market consists of sales of preventive healthcare technologies and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to take measures and identify future illnesses and treatment by the healthcare providers. Preventive healthcare technologies include screenings, check-ups, and patient counselling to identify and prevent health problems. Preventive healthcare technology devices are more commonly used to measure daily lives health patterns like blood oxygen saturation, heart rate, blood pressure, and sleep patterns.

Global Preventive Healthcare Technologies And Services Market Trends

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) as a preventive healthcare technique is a rising trend in the preventive healthcare technologies and services market. Many medical conditions such as identifying type 1 diabetes, indications of Alzheimer's, and predicting breast cancer, cardiovascular diseases can be identified using the advanced AI technologies.

Global Preventive Healthcare Technologies And Services Market Segments

The global preventive healthcare technologies and services market is segmented:

By Type: Early Detection and Screening Technologies, Vaccines, Chronic Disease Management Technologies, Advanced Technologies to Reduce Errors

By Application: Hospitals, Clinics

By Geography: The global preventive healthcare technologies and services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Preventive Healthcare Technologies And Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides preventive healthcare technologies and services global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global preventive healthcare technologies and services market, preventive healthcare technologies and services global market share, preventive healthcare technologies and services global market segments and geographies, preventive healthcare technologies and services global market players, preventive healthcare technologies and services global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and global market shares. The preventive healthcare technologies and services global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Preventive Healthcare Technologies And Services Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Omnicell Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., McKesson Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Medtronic, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Alere, Myriad Genetics Inc., Omron Healthcare, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Healthway, Inc, Tivity Health, Dilon Technologies Inc., Novx Systems, Scripto LLC, Viatronix Inc., U-Systems Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

