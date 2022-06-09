Healthcare IT Integration Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2020 to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for remote patient monitoring and increasing demand for personalized care in the healthcare industry

Market Size – USD 3.29 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.2%, Market Trend – Rise in adoption of telehealth and e-health applications” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare IT integration market is projected to reach value of USD 7.32 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

During the forecast period, the global healthcare IT integration market is expected to expand significantly, owing to the rising demand for remote patient monitoring. Moreover, the increasing demand for personalized care in the healthcare industry is also anticipated to propel the global healthcare IT integration market during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising adoption of telehealth and e-health applications in the healthcare industry is projected to fuel the global healthcare IT integration market during the forecast period.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Healthcare IT Integration market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Healthcare IT Integration market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key players involved in the market such as Oracle Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., NextGen Healthcare, Inc., Capsule Technologies, Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., CIOX Health LLC, Leidos Holdings, Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation.

The global Healthcare IT Integration market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Healthcare IT Integration market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Healthcare IT Integration market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare IT integration market on the basis of type, services, application, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Medical Device Integration

Integration Engines

Media Integration

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Training

Implementation

Maintenance & Support

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Clinic Integration

Radiology Integration

Lab Integration

Hospital Integration

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Laboratories

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Clinics

Others

Key Highlights from the Report

In December 2020, Leidos Holdings, Inc. declared that it had signed a contract to acquire 1901 Group LLC. The acquisition would improve Leidos' role in the digital modernization industry and strengthen its capabilities for fast-paced markets of cloud and IT service.

The integration engine segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 11.3%. An integration engine is a healthcare integration platform that enables the functionality of care delivery for organizations. Integration engines aim to streamline the healthcare system from interfaces to business processes and operational practices.

The implementation segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of medical device integration in the healthcare sector

Regional Outlook of Healthcare IT Integration Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Radical Features of the Healthcare IT Integration Market Report:

The report encompasses Healthcare IT Integration market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Healthcare IT Integration industry

