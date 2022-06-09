Global Augmented Reality Devices Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Augmented Reality Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Augmented Reality Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the augmented reality devices market size is expected grow from $7.09 billion in 2021 to $7.59 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the augmented reality devices market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The augmented reality devices market is expected to reach $9.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%. The increasing use of augmented reality (AR) devices in the medical field is driving augmented reality devices market growth.

The augmented reality devices market consists of sales of augmented reality devices and related services. Augmented reality devices provide an interactive experience of real-world environment by integrating digital visual content and audios into the real-world environment. Augmented reality devices include head-up displays, holographic displays, smart glasses and others.

Global Augmented Reality Devices Market Trends

Augmented reality devices manufacturers are increasingly investing in the integration of augmented Reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies. Combination of virtual and augmented reality enables users to both see and interact with digital content at the same time.

Global Augmented Reality Devices Market Segments

The global augmented reality devices market is segmented:

By Type: Head-Mounted Display (HMD), Head-Up Display (HUD)

By Application: Consumer, Commercial, Enterprise, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense, Energy, Automotive

By Component: Hardware, Software

By Geography: The global AR devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Augmented Reality Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides augmented reality devices market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global AR devices market, augmented reality devices market share, AR devices market segments and geographies, augmented reality devices market trends, AR devices market players, AR devices market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The AR devices market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Augmented Reality Devices Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Sony, Oculus, Samsung Electronics, HTC, Google, PTC, Microsoft, Wikitude, DAQR, and Blippar.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

