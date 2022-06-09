Read more about Notice of Proposed Rulemaking and Opportunity to Comment

November 9, 2021

Pursuant to the provisions of the Georgia Administrative Procedure Act, O.C.G.A. § 50-13-1 et seq., and by the authority of O.C.G.A. §§ 7-1-61, 7-1-607, 7-1-690, 7-1-706.1, and other cited statutes, the Department of Banking and Finance hereby gives notice of its intent to adopt new rules.

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 8 a.m. - Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 4:30 p.m.

Comments to the Department of Banking and Finance must be received by the close of business on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

To read the proposed rules or to learn where to submit comments, go to the following URL on the Department's website:

https://dbf.georgia.gov/laws-regulations-rulings-and-publications/dbf-regulations