Military Power Solutions Market Worth USD 10.3 Billion By 2030 at 8.0% CAGR - Report By Market Research Future (MRFR)

Latest Research Report on Military Power Solutions Market Segmented by Type (Portable and Non-Portable), Source (Batteries Engine, Generators, Fuel Cells, Solar Power and Energy Harvesters), Platform (Air, Marine and Ground), Wattage (Low Power, Tactical Medium Power and High Power) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2030

Military Power Solutions Market Overview:

According To A Comprehensive Research Report By Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Military Power Solutions Market Information By Type Portable and Non-Portable, Source, Platform, Wattage, Region- Forecast to 2030", the market is predicted Worth USD 10.3 Billion at a healthy CAGR 8.0% Between 2022 And 2030.

Market Scope:

Electronic devices, machinery, isolated outposts, and military drones or UAVs are all powered by military power solutions. Generators, batteries, and solar power cells are the most extensively used military power options around the world. Military power solution manufacturers are continually concentrating on producing power solutions while keeping in mind the regulations set by defense authorities. Military power solutions are utilized to power military machinery and equipment across all platforms, from small electronic devices to bigger military vehicles.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size 10.3 Billion CAGR 8.0% % (2022-2030 ) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type Portable and Non-Portable, Source, Platform, Wattage, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for portable power solutions

Emergence of modern warfare techniques

Rising defense electronics budget

Competitive Landscape:

The notable players of the market are:

Cummins Inc. (US)

Schaefer, Inc. (US)

Gresham Power Electronics Limited (UK)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US)

Saft Groupe S.A. (France)

Enersys Inc. (US)

Arotech Corporation (US)

SFC Energy AG (Germany)

Eaglepicher Technologies, LLC (US)

Denchi Power Ltd. (UK)

Market USP:

Market Drives

The enormous growth in the use of energy in workplaces around the world has paralleled the fall in corporate supply consumption. Due to the increase in demand, the environment is now more influenced by less than portable power networks at the local level, that is, near people's homes and offices. Furthermore, with the rising need for mobile phones, personal computers, and other electronic devices, the high demand for power is predicted to grow exponentially, further lowering the demand for traditional office items.

Due to factors such as the expanding development of modern warfare strategies and increased demand for the usage of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in modern warfare, the Military Power Solutions Market is predicted to rise significantly during the forecast period. Furthermore, the market is predicted to develop due to rising demand for the use of new generation power generators or systems. Furthermore, increased military expenditures in developing countries like as China and India, as a result of expanding territorial tensions in Asia-Pacific, is predicted to propel the military power solutions market forward.

Due to escalating geopolitical instability and the changing character of warfare, there is a growing demand for various military power solutions or systems. As modern combat has progressed, the military has become more reliant on technological technologies. As a result, there has been an upsurge in demand for military power solutions. Furthermore, as the sophistication of communication, situational awareness, and weapon systems increases, more power-dense systems are necessary to power these newer generation, power-hungry systems. Military budgets are increasing, which is driving the market forward. Market Drivers: Several countries have increased their budget spending on military electronics, which is expected to propel the military power solutions market forward during the forecast period. Market Restraints: However, issues such as inefficiencies in generating high output power and the high initial cost of deployment may stymie the market's growth. The military power solution industry has been hampered by dwindling defense spending in wealthy countries and the expensive cost of thermoelectric materials.

COVID-19 Analysis

COVID-19 is a global public health catastrophe that has damaged virtually every industry, with long-term implications that are predicted to limit industrial growth during the forecast period. Financial priorities of governments in various countries are shifting as a result of the Covid-19 epidemic, which may limit defense equipment buying chances in nations with suffering economies, consequently hurting market prospects for relevant power solutions internationally.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is segmented into Portable and Non-Portable.

By Source, the market is segmented into Batteries Engine, Generators, Fuel Cells, Solar Power and Energy Harvesters.

By Platform, the market is segmented into Air, Marine and Ground.

By Wattage, the market is segmented into Low Power, Tactical Medium Power and High Power.

Regional Insights:

Due to the presence of prominent companies such as Schaefer, Inc. and Advanced Conversion Technology, Inc., North America dominated the military power solutions market in 2019. One of the key causes driving the region's income development is the deployment of US troops in various parts of the world as a result of the US's involvement in various worldwide crises. Various portable military equipment is used in these military camps and command units, necessitating compact and transportable power solutions to provide continuous or emergency power as needed. Onboard several of the country's defense platforms, the country is concentrating on improving the present battery technology and power solutions.

Due to the rising development of advanced military ships and vessels by nations such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Russia, and others that demand advanced power solutions, the Military Power Solutions Market in Europe is expected to grow at a steady CAGR over the study period. As a result, the regional market is growing.

During the forecast period, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate. The demand for military force solutions in Asia-Pacific is likely to rise as countries like China, Japan, and India expand their defense spending.

In the remainder of the world, rising domestic conflicts, drug smuggling, and trafficking in Mexico, Brazil, Gulf countries, and Africa are likely to drive up demand for military power solutions.

