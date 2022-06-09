Submit Release
Read more about Notice of Proposed Rulemaking and Opportunity to Comment

Pursuant to the provisions of the Georgia Administrative Procedure Act, O.C.G.A. § 50-13-1 et seq., and by the authority of O.C.G.A. §§ 7-1-61, 7-1-690, 7-1-1012, 7-3-51, and other cited statutes, the Department of Banking and Finance hereby gives notice of its intent to adopt new rules.

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 8 a.m. - Friday, July 1, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.

Comments to the Department of Banking and Finance must be received by the close of business on Friday, July 1, 2022.

To read the proposed rules or to learn where to submit comments, go to the following URL on the Department's website:

https://dbf.georgia.gov/laws-regulations-rulings-and-publications/dbf-regulations

