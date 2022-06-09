Juice Concentrates Market Valuation Worth USD 75,654.3 Million by 2030 at 4.93% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Juice Concentrates Market Information by Type (Fruits[Grape, Apple, Orange, Mango, Pineapple, Others] Vegetable, Blends), Form (Powder and Liquid), Application (Beverages and Food [Bakery & Confectionery,Dairy and Frozen Desserts, Dips, Sauces, & Dressings, and Others]), and Region (North America, Europe,Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2030

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juice Concentrates Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Juice Concentrates Market Information by Type, Form, Application, and Region- Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to acquire a size of over USD 75,654.3 million by the end of 2030. The report further predicts the market to thrive at a healthy CAGR of over 4.93 % during the review timeframe.

Market Scope:

A juice concentrate is the substance remaining after the liquid has been removed from a fruit or vegetable. The removal of water reduces bacterial growth, resulting in a concentrate that does not degrade as rapidly as juice. Food and beverage firms use a variety of fruit and vegetable juice concentrates in the creation of unique products.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2082

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 75,654.3 Million CAGR 4.93% (2020–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, Product, Indication, End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising Demand For Natural Plant-Based Ingredients Convenience food and drinks

Competitive Dynamics:

To bolster their market dominance and seize a significant portion of the available customer base, the players' primary objectives are to make investments in research and innovation and implement effective expansion plans, such as product announcements, contracts, partnership arrangements, acquisitions, and mergers.

Major Key Players of the market are

Ingredion Incorporated (US)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

Sudzucker AG (Germany)

Louis Dreyfus Company (Netherlands)

Doehler Group (Germany)

SVZ International BV (The Netherlands)

The Ciatti Company (US)

Diana Naturals (US)

Kanegrade Limited (UK)

Lemon Concentrate SL (Spain)

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (110 Pages) on Juice Concentrates: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/juice-concentrate-market-2082

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

As customers' health concerns become more widespread, there is a growing desire for products made with healthy and natural ingredients. Juice concentrates are most frequently derived from fruit juice concentrates, vegetable juice concentrates, and a combination of the two. Due to the nutritional composition of many fruits and vegetables, consumers are increasingly consuming food and beverages made from them or their processing forms, such as pulp, juice concentrates, and other similar products. Consequently, the rising health consciousness is projected to raise the demand for juice concentrates and present lucrative opportunities for global market participants during the assessment period.

Organic plant-based ingredients, convenience foods and beverages, and the increasing use of fruit juice concentrate as a sugar substitute in baking and confectionery are all contributing to the growth of the market. The rapid growth of the natural sweeteners market could be advantageous for juice concentrates. The global juice concentrates market is anticipated to expand due to the increased demand for juice concentrates in the beverage industry and as a sugar substitute in the baked goods industry.

Market Limitations:

During the review period, the market for fruit concentrates is anticipated to be hampered by high prices. Moreover, the demand for clean-label products is straining the manufacturing processes of the leading businesses.

COVID-19 Analysis:

A worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 has triggered global terror. The pandemic has already affected more than 195 countries, and it is anticipated that it will cause a chaotic situation leading to global revocation. Globally, the COVID-19 epidemic has significantly altered people's lives, with new cases occurring daily. Its impact differs by industry. Customers are apprehensive in the middle of the pandemic fear and terror. In the current circumstances, it is crucial to increase immunity against coronavirus, maintain cleanliness, and adhere to all medical instructions. This has increased consumer demand for functional foods and beverages, which will propel the market outlook for juice concentrates in the future years.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2082

Market Segmentation:



By Type

Due to increasing demand, the fruits subsegment is anticipated to drive market growth over the period under review. In the bakery and confectionery industry, fruit juice concentrates such as apple concentrates, and pear concentrates are used as sugar substitutes in the production of cakes, cookies, and pastries. Due to their health benefits, fruits such orange, apple, and pineapple are in high demand. Additionally, these concentrates, particularly red grape, are utilized in the wine industry. Large-scale wine-producing nations, such as Australia, present an excellent opportunity for the red grape concentrates market to expand.

By Form

The liquid category is anticipated to lead the market over the forecast period due to its convenience.

By Application

Beverages are anticipated to have the biggest demand. The vast market for soft drinks in developing nations, such as India and China, requires fruit and vegetable concentrates to meet consumer demand.

Regional Analysis:

Europe topped the worldwide market for juice concentrates in 2019 with a share of 34.08 percent. Numerous factors have led to the development of the European juice concentrates sector. In the coming years, the market share of juice concentrates will increase due to rising health consciousness and demand for functional beverages.

Juice concentrate manufacturers are expanding into the Asia-Pacific market for a variety of reasons. As the demand for juice concentrates increases in Asia and the Pacific, the major manufacturers are introducing new products to the market. The quickly expanding fast-food industry and young population in the Asia-Pacific region have led to an increase in the consumption of convenience foods, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the juice concentrates market. The expansion of the market for juice concentrates is related to the expansion of the convenience and health food industries. It is projected that the market for juice concentrates would expand in the Asia-Pacific area as a result of Western eating patterns, rising disposable income, and changing lifestyles of people in China, India, and Japan.

In 2019, the United States and Canada held the second-largest proportion of the liquid concentrates market, followed by Europe. During the projected period, the United States is anticipated to maintain its position as the leading producer of juice concentrates in North America.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2082

Related reports:

Dairy By-Products Market Research Report: Information by Type (Whey, Ghee Residue), Form (Liquid, Powder, Granules), Application (Functional Food, Beverages, Nutraceuticals) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW) - Forecast till 2027

Sorghum By-products Market Research Report: Type (Sorghum Bran, Sorghum Brewer's Grains, Sorghum DDGS, Sorghum Wine Residue, Sorghum Gluten Feed), Source (Dry Milling, Wet Milling), by Application (Animal Feed and others) and Region - Forecast till 2027

Alcohol Additives Market Research Report: Information by Type (Colorants, Flavors, Emulsifying and Stabilizing Agents and Antifoaming Agents), Application (Fermented Alcoholic Beverages, Distilled Alcoholic Beverages) and Region – Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com