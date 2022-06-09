Hot Runner Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth And Analysis 2022-27

According to the latest report by IMARC Group The global hot runner market reached a value of US$ 3.4 Billion in 2021.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Hot Runner Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, The global hot runner market size reached a value of US$ 3.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.47% during 2022-2027.

Hot runner refers to an industrial feed device used to transfer molten plastic into molding tool cavities for manufacturing various plastic products. It contains nozzles, manifold plates, hot valves, flow control systems, etc., and is usually available in valve gate and open gate variants. Contrary to traditional cold runner systems, hot runners prevent material solidification, reducing cycle time, plastic waste generation, trimming required to smoothen the final product, etc. As a result, several industries, including construction, automotive, electronics, medical, packaging, etc., utilize these devices.

Market Trends:

The elevating levels of industrialization worldwide are primarily driving the hot runner market. Moreover, increasing demand for injection-molded plastic products across the healthcare and automotive industries is further bolstering the market growth. For instance, automotive manufacturers are extensively utilizing injection-molded components for exterior, interior, lighting, etc., to assemble lightweight vehicles with minimal carbon emissions. Furthermore, various technological advancements, such as the escalating incorporation of the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart sensors in connected devices, are also acting as growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, the rising implementation of favorable government policies across several nations encouraging the use of lightweight plastic molding systems, coupled with the advent of Industry 4.0 trends, are further anticipated to fuel the hot runner market in the coming years.

Breakup by Gate Type:

Valve Gate Hot Runner

Open Gate Hot Runner

Breakup by Product Type:

Insulated Runner

Heated Runner

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Electronic

Medical

Packaging

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Barnes Group Inc.

CACO PACIFIC Corporation

EWIKON Heisskanalsysteme GmbH

Fast Heat UK Limited

FISA Corporation

GUNTHER Heisskanaltechnik GmbH

Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.

INCOE Corporation

Inglass S.p.A (OC Oerlikon Management AG)

Milacron Holdings Corp. (Hillenbrand Inc.)

Seiki Corporation

Yudo Co. Ltd.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

