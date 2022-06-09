Women Apparel Market Trends 2022-2027 | Industry Size, Growth, Opportunity and Competitive Analysis

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Women Apparel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global women apparel market reached a value of US$ 915 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,165 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.84% during 2022-2027. Women's apparel represents a broad category of products, including formal, casual and ethnic wear that are specially tailored for women. The leading brands are offering exclusive fashion clothing items in different price segments and sizes. Depending on the use, functionality, and event, the apparel can be made using different fabrics, such as chiffon, cotton, satin, velvet, silk, organza, polyester, linen, wool, flannel, poplin, and gabardine. Apart from this, the fashion industry across the globe is witnessing a significant shift in preference toward sustainable clothing.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Women Apparel Market Trends:

The surging influence of celebrity endorsements, social media, and fashion magazines on consumer’s individual style is primarily driving the market growth. In line with this, the growing demand for premium and exclusive apparel on account of the inflating disposable incomes and the rising women working populace is boosting the market growth. Furthermore, the availability of women's apparel across e-commerce platforms that offer faster delivery, easy payment and return policies, and discount coupons is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, rapid technological advancements, such as the use of three dimensional (3D) knitting technology, along with the rising concept of visual merchandising and fashion rental services, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Women Apparel Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global women apparel market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Adidas AG

• Burberry Group Plc

• Dolce & Gabbana

• Forever21

• Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

• Industria de Diseño Textil S.A.

• Kering

• L Brands Inc.

• LVMH

• PVH Corp.

• Prada S.p.A.

• Uniqlo Co. Ltd. (Fast Retailing Co. Ltd.)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global women apparel market on the basis of product type, season, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Tops and Dresses

• Bottom Wear

• Innerwear and Sleepwear

• Coats, Jackets and Suits

• Ethnic Wear

• Others

Breakup by Season:

• Summer Wear

• Winter Wear

• All Season Wear

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Exclusive Stores

• Multi-Brand Retail Outlets

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, Iran, Others)

