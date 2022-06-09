Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices Market 2022: Global Size, Share, Growth, Top Companies and Forecast to 2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices market reached a value of US$ 1.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.92% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices comprise medical implants and equipment used during orthopedic surgeries to correct congenital and acquired conditions of the head and face. Some commonly used CMF devices include cranial flap fixtures, mid-face implant systems, bone-graft substitutes, screws, and bolts. They are manufactured using bioabsorbable polymers, ceramics, and metals, such as steel and titanium. These devices are widely employed to treat severe cranial and facial bone injuries, including CMF distraction, thoracic fixation, and temporomandibular joint replacement. Moreover, CMF devices find extensive applications in neurosurgery, plastic surgery, orthognathic, and dental surgeries.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The surging cases of cranial fractures, facial deformities, and sports-related injuries represent the primary factor driving the craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices market growth. Besides this, the shifting consumer preferences toward minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) and the increasing consumer awareness regarding the available treatment options are other major growth-inducing factors. Additionally, since CMF devices facilitate faster recovery, require small incisions, and involve minimal complications post-surgery, they are extensively used to treat neuro-oncology, neurovascular, spinal, and trans-nasal skull-based injuries. In line with this, the growing usage of CMF implants in deep brain stimulation procedures to cover the skull after inserting the electrode has augmented the product demand. Furthermore, the leading manufacturers are utilizing computer-aided design (CAD) to introduce customized 3D printed implants that resemble the actual shape of a patient’s organs. Besides this, the launch of titanium cranial fixation systems with a lower risk of infection has accelerated the product adoption rate. Other factors, including the escalating demand for resorbable fixators and customized implants, aging population, rising incidences of road accidents, improving healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are also providing positive thrust to the market growth.

Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Integra Lifesciences Corporation

• Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies (JJMDC)

• KLS Martin

• Medartis AG

• Medtronic Inc.

• OsteoMed

• Stryker Corporation

• TMJ Concepts

• Zimmer Biomet Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices market on the basis of product type, material type, application, fixator type, end-user and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Cranial Flap Fixation Systems

• Distraction Systems

• Temporomandibular Joint Replacement Systems

• Thoracic Fixation Systems

• MF Plate and Screw Fixation Systems

• Bone-Graft Substitutes

• Others

Breakup by Material Type:

• Metals and Alloys

• Bioabsorbable Materials

• Ceramics

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Neurosurgery & ENT

• Orthognathic and Dental Surgery

• Plastic Surgery

• Others

Breakup by Fixator Type:

• Based on Application Site

• Internal Fixators

• External Fixators

• Based on Resorbability

• Resorbable Fixators

• Non-resorbable Fixators

Breakup by End-User:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centres

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

