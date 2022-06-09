Drone Insurance Protects

UW Insure Brokers Launches Their Drone Insurance Product to Address the Demand in Non-Specialty Markets

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The UAV liability package will cover any property damage or bodily injuries caused by, or during, the operation of drones.UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) have been used in recent times for a myriad of leisurely and commercial purposes. A notable feature of UAVs is their ability to take high-resolution photographs and videos of personal events, business product launches, and business campaigns to mention a few. While such numerous benefits of UAVs exist, there are also subtle dangers and certain liabilities of flying one. It is thus imperative that drone pilots and owners purchase aviation liability coverage due to their mobile aerial nature.UW Insure is the leading insurance provider that strives to offer highly-specialized drone insurance coverage to leisure or commercial drone pilots which promises to ensure protection against any accidents caused to others, bodily injuries, and includes damage to the drones that could cause huge liability litigation. This insurance package can be purchased monthly or annually for either business or personal use and aims to bridge the gap in growing demand.Concerning the launch of this insurance package, Calvin Lim, the CEO of UW Insure had this to say: “We are excited about the release of this product. The policy is carefully crafted and worded in order to provide excellent coverage and protection for any personal and commercial drone, covering all liability when flying the UAV. The value the package delivers is definitely worth every cent.”For more information, please visit https://uwinsure.com/drone-insurance-in-canada About UW Insure BrokersUW Insure Brokers is a full-service Canadian-based insurance broker established in 2012 that is committed to delivering solutions for different categories of clients and businesses. They are the award winners of the Insurance Nexus awards/Reuters Events for North America Most Innovative Insurance Broker of the Year 2019.###Media ContactCompany name: UW Insure BrokersContact Person: Press Release DepartmentPhone number: +1833 828-2973Email: press@uwinsure.com

