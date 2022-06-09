Boynton Beach’s Mayor, Vice Mayor and Commissioner Endorse Michelle Oyola McGovern for County Commission, District 6
I am honored to have the support of these three Boynton Beach leaders! Mayor Penserga, Vice Mayor Cruz, and Commissioner Kelley.”PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Boynton Beach Mayor Ty Penserga, Vice Mayor Angela Cruz and Commissioner Aimee Kelley are endorsing Michelle Oyola McGovern for Palm Beach County Commission, District 6! The trio of Boynton Beach leaders cited Michelle's broad private and public sector experience in their endorsements.
— Michelle Oyola McGovern
"Michelle has spent most of her personal and professional life working to better our entire community. Her past experience and institutional knowledge have prepared her to be an effective County Commissioner on day one. Michelle is the most qualified candidate to represent District 6, and I look forward to working with her when she is on the dais," said Ty Penserga, Boynton Beach Mayor.
“I am proud to endorse Michelle Oyola McGovern for County Commission, District 6! Michelle is a fellow Latina, a mother, and most of all, a go-getter. She is the type of leader we need to move our County forward. Michelle has a long record of service and collaboration with elected, business and community leaders - she’s ready to lead, and I know she will do a fantastic job for all of us,” said Angela Cruz, Boynton Beach Vice Mayor.
"Michelle is more than an advocate and community leader - she is a proud mother who understands what it takes to support children and a family. Michelle can be trusted to make the right choices to improve all sectors of our community. I am proud to endorse Michelle's candidacy for County Commission,” said Aimee Kelley, Boynton Beach City Commissioner.
"I am honored to have the support of these three Boynton Beach leaders! Mayor Penserga, Vice Mayor Cruz, and Commissioner Kelley work each and every day to make a difference in Boynton Beach, and I look forward to working with them to improve Palm Beach County," said Michelle Oyola McGovern.
This latest joint endorsement adds to Michelle's growing list, including more than 30 local elected officials, the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association, BIZPAC Palm Beach County, the Economic Council of Palm Beach County, the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches Leadership PAC, and Ruth's List.
Michelle Oyola McGovern has over two decades of policy, governmental, and community experience. Michelle began her career in public service with the Florida Department of Children and Families. Her career led her to work for U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, first in his D.C. office and then as his regional Director for the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast. Michelle's job involved meeting with community and local elected leaders to discuss policy initiatives and identify federal dollars to support local projects. A proactive leader, Michelle was promoted to serve as Senator Nelson's Statewide Director overseeing a team of 10 regional directors and staff across seven regional offices throughout Florida. Michelle worked in these public advocacy roles with Senator Nelson for 18 years.
Michelle now serves as the Director of Government and Community Relations for a major healthcare system. She focuses on creating, guiding, and promoting positive relationships. Her work to help local leaders and the community navigate important health and medical issues over the last two years has provided Michelle with essential experience that will prove critical as our county deals with the impacts of COVID-19 and other issues.
Michelle also currently serves - or has served - on numerous organizations, including past President and Member of the Board of Directors of the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches; founding Member and President of West Palm 100; past President and Member of the Board of Directors of SunFest; Trustee of the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches; President's Circle Member (Trustee) for the Wellington Chamber of Commerce; and Trustee for the Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce. Michelle is also Treasurer of The Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County and Chair of the Palm Beach County Advisory Commission on Women, where she continues her advocacy efforts.
Michelle is a proud mom to Emilia and Victoria and wife to John, Councilman for the Village of Wellington. Michelle comes from a large Puerto Rican family, and she is the oldest of four sisters. A trailblazer in her way, Michelle was the first in her family to attend college. Her parents instilled a passion for service and the importance of hard work, honesty, and integrity in everything she sets out to accomplish. Michelle, John, and their two daughters live in the Village of Wellington.
