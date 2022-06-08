UZBEKISTAN, June 8 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, UN Deputy Secretary-General discuss the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals in Uzbekistan

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina Mohammed.

The delegation of the main international organization also included the Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe Olga Algayerova and the UN Resident Coordinator in Uzbekistan Roli Asthana.

Current issues of further expansion of multifaceted and fruitful cooperation with UN institutions and centers within the framework of the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals in Uzbekistan were considered.

The head of the delegation conveyed to the Leader of Uzbekistan the sincere greetings and best wishes of the Secretary-General of the Organization António Guterres. As noted, the UN highly appreciates the ongoing open and pragmatic policy, as well as the program of fundamental reforms to build the New Uzbekistan, which are fully consistent with the main tasks of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Currently, Uzbekistan is actively cooperating with all UN structures – more than 200 projects are being jointly implemented in various areas. Uzbekistan is a member of the UN Human Rights Council. In recent years, at the initiative of the Uzbek side, several important special resolutions of the General Assembly of the Organization have been adopted. In addition, the UN Multi-Partner Human Security Trust Fund for the Aral Sea Region, declared a zone of environmental innovations and technologies, has been created. Productive practical interaction is expanding with the United Nations Development Programme, the Economic Commission for Europe, the World Health Organization, UNESCO, UNICEF, UNIDO, FAO and other structures of the global organization. At the meeting, the main attention was paid to continuing intensive contacts and exchanges, deepening cooperation and implementing joint activities to ensure the implementation of the main Sustainable Development Goals in Uzbekistan, aimed primarily at improving the quality of life and improving the welfare of the population. Poverty reduction, food security, promotion of large-scale reforms in healthcare and education, the implementation of the national strategy for gender equality, the accelerated development of green energy, the introduction of innovations and digital technologies, the modernization of infrastructure and others were again designated as priority areas of partnership. Views were exchanged on international politics and regional issues. Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina Mohammed noted with deep satisfaction the significant progress achieved by the Central Asian countries in strengthening friendship, good neighborliness, trust and partnership in the region. She also supported Uzbekistan’s efforts to promote long-term peace and the socio-economic reconstruction of Afghanistan, including by promoting major transport and energy projects. Following the talks, an agreement was reached on the implementation of a set of joint measures to further develop full-scale cooperation between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the UN institutions and structures based on the adopted action plans.

Source: UzA