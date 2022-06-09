OCHO SUR DELIVERED NEW SCHOOL PREMISES TO LA PERLA DE SANJA SECA VILLAGE IN UCAYALI- PERU

Ocho Sur built and delivered a new School to Sanja Seca Town Michael Spoor - CEO - delivered the new School in a Public Ceremony

PUCALLPA, UCAYALI, PERU, June 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of the implementation of its Social Investment Plan 2022, Ocho Sur, engaged in the sustainable production of products and by-products of oil palm in Ucayali, delivered this Saturday, May 21, the new school premises, I.E. 65215, located in the village of La Perla de Sanja Seca.This school houses near 30 students of the initial and first level of primary education, and was built with high-grade materials together with the residents of the village belonging to the district of Nueva Requena and is registered in the Local Educational Management Unit (UGEL for its acronym in Spanish) of Coronel Portillo.The new premises were built on a parcel of 192 square meters and consists of 02 classrooms, a management room, bathrooms for boys and girls; with a modern building implemented with light, water and drainage. It replaces the older one that was close to the Aguatya river and in danger because the erosion.At the event Michael Spoor, CEO of Ocho Sur, said that this work is part of the company's social responsibility program, aimed to improve the well-being of the population of the 23 neighboring communities, in the areas of education, health and infrastructure.“Education is the future of the region and it is a priority to fulfill the dreams of children and young people, who tomorrow will be leading the development of our country, not only in terms of agriculture and environment but also of industry and high-level professions in Ucayali,” he said.Michael Spoor told the press that the social welfare works carried out by Ocho Sur are projects requested by the communities to solve their urgent needs. “We provide the materials and the residents the labor. We make a good team hand in hand,” he noted.During the ceremony, the representative of the Regional Directorate of Education of Ucayali (DREU for its acronym in Spanish), Kenyi Oncebay, congratulated Ocho Sur for the support provided to education in Ucayali, highlighting the initiative to support communities far from the urban center, where the State often does not reach. “We will provide the needs of this school,” he said.Meanwhile, Teobaldo Rengifo, lieutenant governor of the village, and Maira Minaya, school principal, emphasized their joy and satisfaction stating that “Yesterday the new school was just a dream and today have become a reality. Thank you Ocho Sur".

