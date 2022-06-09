Alan Joskowicz Has Been Appointed Executive Director of Dynamic Marketing Inc.
Current Director Jorge Joskowicz to Step Down & Sets Sight on Retirement, Saundra Sneed Promoted to Controller
— Alan Joskowicz.
— Alan Joskowicz.
Dynamic Marketing Inc.
609-631-9950
Alan@DMIORG.Com
Following a unanimous vote by its Board of Directors, Dynamic Marketing Inc, a private co-op business, announced today that it has appointed Alan Joskowicz as the new Executive Director.
In his new role, Alan will be responsible for leading and overseeing all aspects of the company while simultaneously continuing to advance the company’s technology process and overall business strategy with both members and staff. Alan is stepping into his new role as Jorge Joskowicz steps down into a new, reduced-scope position as a financial consultant for the company as he begins looking towards retirement. Saundra Sneed has been promoted to take on the responsibilities of Controller, from her previous role as Accounting Manager.
“I’m honored and privileged to have the confidence of our Board of Directors and to have the opportunity to take on the role of Executive Director,” said Alan Joskowicz. “Just as I have for the last 12 years from within the company, I remain dedicated to focusing on our member’s success, while scaling our scope of services to be a more valuable business partner. Under my leadership, DMI will remain committed to our goal of helping support and grow local independent retailers.”
“Alan has been such an integral part of our team since his start in 2010 as he has always provided our members and employees with the utmost level of service,” said Andrew Guattery, DMI’s Vice President. “Over the last few years alone, Alan has successfully navigated the company through a pandemic, where we came out stronger on the other side. We’re confident that Alan will continue revolutionizing the way we operate from the ground up and are excited to see even more growth under his leadership.”
For more information about Dynamic Marketing Inc, visit https://www.dmiorg.co/
About Dynamic Marketing Inc.
Dynamic Marketing Incorporated (DMI) is a private co-op business founded in 1957 originally from Brooklyn, New York now located in Hamilton Township, NJ. For over 60 years of business, we have purchased consumer electronics and appliances at wholesale prices from various vendors, and then make them available to our members who sell the merchandise to end consumers through their storefronts. This concept helps Dynamic Marketing's members compete with other "big box" appliance and electronics retailers in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Connecticut.
Alan Joskowicz
Dynamic Marketing Inc.
+ +1 3477297055
