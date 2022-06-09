Submit Release
DBEDT News Release: STATEMENT FROM HAWAI‘I CHIEF ENERGY OFFICER SCOTT GLENN

Honolulu – Scott Glenn, Hawai‘i Chief Energy Officer, issued the following statement in response to the announcement made today by Hawaiian Airlines and Par Hawai‘i, LLC on sustainable aviation fuel:

“Hawaiian Airlines and Par Hawai‘i, LLC have important roles in our economy. Today’s announcement is a step forward toward a clean energy economy by tackling the state’s largest challenge—and opportunity—when it comes to fighting climate change: emissions from transportation. Transportation accounts for more than half of the greenhouse gas emissions in Hawai‘i. As two of the state’s largest players in this sector—Hawaiian Airlines and fuel provider Par have a tremendous opportunity to contribute to the state’s clean energy and decarbonization goals. We look forward to collaborating with them on this important work.”

### 

About the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office 

The Hawaiʻi State Energy Office (HSEO) is an attached agency of the state’s Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. The HSEO’s mission is to promote energy efficiency, renewable energy, and clean transportation to help achieve a resilient, clean energy, decarbonized economy. Toward this end, the HSEO is developing policies and programs to achieve our energy and climate change goals while identifying strategies that create jobs, lower costs, and improve quality of life in Hawaiʻi. For more information, visit energy.hawaii.gov.   

