Business Strategies Aren’t Only About the Long View, According to Entrepreneur Corey Shader

While it may go against conventional thinking, Corey Shader says leaders need to focus on more than just the long view if they want to identify opportunities.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business leaders are often told to focus on the long view when creating strategies for success. While that approach has seemingly served business leaders well for years, the key aspects of today's business environment are focusing these leaders to take a broader view at the same time. As entrepreneur Corey Shader explains, simply looking at the long view in strategic planning can leave a business open to threats and not as open to opportunities in the near term.

Taking a broad view when strategizing involves focusing on changes that could significantly change the business environment. This could be changing habits of consumers or a trend happening in another industry that could eventually trickle down to others.

Corey Shader also says taking a broad view includes understanding that there are different time periods by which success can be measured. Doing this will help companies achieve smaller successes in the short term as they progress toward the much bigger success goals in the long term.

Finally, focusing on the broad view in strategic planning involves having a plan in place to immediately respond to changes in the business environment that come out of nowhere.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is a perfect example of this. If all a business did was take the long view at the outset of the pandemic, they were likely to miss out on significant threats and looming opportunities. Of course, not many people predicted in March 2020 that the pandemic would upend life as much as it has more than two years later.

The point, though, is those business leaders who took a broad view when strategizing were able to understand the current threats coming at them and also identify potential opportunities for growth despite those threats.

So, how can business leaders adapt their thinking to integrate the broad view as well as the long view?

Corey Shader says it starts by thinking outside of a narrow window into a particular industry or location. By looking into wider systems, business leaders can identify changes in the business environment that could eventually impact their own business.

One example in this realm could be the changing retail purchasing habits of consumers. Much of retail purchasing has shifted from traditional shopping malls and retail centers to ecommerce.

Pandemic aside, it's no surprise, then, that the online shopping habits eventually made their way into other sectors such as restaurants and grocery stores. Many of these businesses weren't fully prepared to go that route, though. So, when the pandemic hit, many scrambled to get ecommerce-like services set up.

While there's no guarantee that taking the broad view would've prevented catastrophe in the wake of the pandemic for these businesses, it could have at least prepared them for the changing habits of consumers.

When business leaders take more than just the long view in strategic planning, they're opening their eyes to more possibilities in the short term so that they can make their long term outlook brighter.