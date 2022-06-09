Looking to Achieve Results? Corey Shader Explains Why the Best Leaders Use Push-and-Pull to Motivate their Teams

Entrepreneur Corey Shader discusses how leaders can combine the tactics of pulling and pushing employees to motivate their teams and get tasks accomplished.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business leaders are always looking for new ways to keep their teams motivated. As entrepreneur Corey Shader explains, motivation is a key factor in determining how productive employees and, as a result, the company will be.

There are many different ways that leaders can motivate their teams, but they all typically boil down to two strategies. Leaders can either push their teams to accomplish something or pull their teams into the decision-making process, allowing them to give input and play an active role.

Most leaders nowadays would agree that the latter is the preferable approach, as it helps to build a diverse, equitable and inclusive work environment. That being said, there are effective ways to use both the push and pull techniques in conjunction to motivate teams.

When leaders use the push-and-pull technique, they need to be wary not to push too hard, lest they erode confidence and morale. At the same time, they can't pull too hard either, and give up all sense of control over the situation.

In other words, leaders need to understand when to pull — and how much — and know when to push — and how much.

Corey Shader says leaders should start by pulling their teams in. They can define the problem, the task that needs to be accomplished and why it needs to be accomplished. Then, they can ask for input, encouraging employees along the way by describing how the task will help their own development.

At certain points during the process, though, leaders need to recognize when it's time to push. If, for instance, the group of employees -- or even individuals on the team -- are not on board with what the leader wants or how the leader wants to do it, then they need to push back.

There will come a time, of course, when the leader needs to give specific direction, or establish a process and deadline for accomplishing a task in a certain way.

The reason why the push-and-pull technique works, according to Corey Shader, is that it starts by giving team members the opportunity to give their input. This makes them feel valued and heard, which are two important factors in keeping people motivated.

At the same time, the push aspect of the combined technique gives employees direction when they need it most, and asserts the leader's authority. After all, while employees do value being included, they also desire their leaders to give them direction as well.