YDB & Steve Kerridge come together to release a rare Bruce Lee NFT collection exclusively on Binance NFT Marketplace
EINPresswire.com/ -- Young Dirty Bastard (YDB), the son of icon Ol’ Dirty Bastard (ODB) of the Wu-Tang Clan, has today announced an upcoming collaboration with Steve Kerridge, author and renowned historian on Bruce Lee, to release a Bruce Lee Forever-inspired NFT collection. The collection will be launched exclusively on the Binance NFT Marketplace on June 10, 2022.
Bruce Lee was a martial artist and philosopher who had a strong influence on many people worldwide. His philosophies are still highly relevant today, with his legacy living on through his teachings.
The Bruce Lee Forever-inspired NFT collection will feature 3,000 limited edition NFTs, including exclusive, physical Bruce Lee Forever merchandise and unreleased music from YDB.
For fans of Bruce Lee, the Bruce Lee Forever-inspired NFT collection will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to obtain unique NFTs that celebrate his legacy. The collection will also feature some of the legendary martial artist’s most memorable photos and moments, making it a must-have memento for every Bruce Lee fan or collector.
Marc Remolien, a Brooklyn native tattoo artist, created stunning NFT artwork from rare Bruce Lee negatives for this unique nft drop. These Unique NFTS will be available for sale on the Binance NFT Market on June 10th, 2022.
All NFT holders will also receive an opportunity to win four photographic framed Bruce Lee negatives owned by Steve Kerridge. The lucky winners will also learn about the history behind the portraits directly from the artist.
Through the NFT collection, YDB and Steve Kerridge hope to share Bruce Lee’s powerful story and legacy. This unique collaboration will be sure to leave you inspired and entertained.
Steve Kerridge shared, "Bruce Lee used the medium of film to not only express his martial art, but also to use his art and philosophy as a cultural bridge between the east and the west.”
“The finest things in life are peace and not war. It's better to meditate than to swing a sword,” added YDB.
This NFT collection will be released by Dynisty Musicverse, a web3 service which provides an ecosystem for artists and fans to transact directly. Together with YDB and Steve Kerridge, Dynisty Musciverse will be continuing the legacy of Bruce Lee.
About Dynisty Musicverse
Dynisty Musicverse will bring unique collaborations to independent artists and celebrities from the sports, music, film, gaming, tech, history, and entertainment industries. These collaborations will showcase all forms of artistic expression digitally. Our goal is to create a community where artists and fans can come together to celebrate music and the creative arts.
Join our discord server at https://discord.gg/WnxSdbsE for more information about Dynisty Musicverse. Visit http://www.dynisty.io or email: info@dynisty.io to learn more about our upcoming platform and NFT collections.
About Binance NFT Marketplace
Binance NFT Marketplace offers an open market for artists, creators, crypto enthusiasts, NFT collectors and creative fans around the world with the best liquidity and minimal fees. Consisting of two parts, premium events and a trading marketplace, Binance NFT features valuable collectibles and an easily accessible trading market for all of its users.
For more information, visit https://nft.binance.com/
For creators and artists' collaboration; contact email: nft@binance.com
