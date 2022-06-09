Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) Council June MeetingJun13

The Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) Council will meet on Monday, June 13, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. MT.

During this meeting, five projects will be presented before the IGEM Council for funding consideration.

Idaho Commerce manages the Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) grant program which awards $950,000 in state funding to projects between Idaho university and industry partners geared toward commercialization initiatives. The IGEM Council’s fiscal stewardship and strategic direction advances IGEM’s overall goal of economic prosperity through investments in technological advancements and innovation.

Interested parties and members of the public can participate in the meeting remotely. Limited in-person seating will be available at the Idaho Department of Commerce, Clearwater Conference room, located at 700 W. State Street in Boise, Idaho 83702.

Join by desktop or mobile device here.

Click here for the complete meeting agenda.

To learn more about IGEM, visit http://igem.idaho.gov.