Governor Newsom Statement on Introduction of Constitutional Amendment to Enshrine the Right to Abortion in California 

Published: Jun 08, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement on the introduction of SCA 10 in the California State Senate today, a measure that would place a constitutional amendment enshrining the right to abortion on the November ballot:

“California will not sit on the sidelines as unprecedented attacks on the fundamental right to choose endanger women across the country. This measure will ensure that women in our state have an inviolable right to a safe and legal abortion that is protected in our constitution. I thank Senate President pro Tempore Atkins and Assembly Speaker Rendon for their leadership and look forward to our continued partnership to advance California’s nation-leading commitment to protecting and strengthening access to reproductive health care services in our state.”

###