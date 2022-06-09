Dangbei Mars Pro Review: Bright, colorful, and detail-oriented 4K laser projector
The sharpness of 4K DLP and the brightness of a laser light ALPD engine make Dangbei Mars Pro a potent big-screen combination. Let's see how it is.
At first glance, the Dangbei Mars Pro looks different from any other traditional compact projector but has a modern and futuristic appearance. Dangbei Mars Pro adopts a glass IML suspension panel and aircraft-grade aluminum frame on the front panel. The two side panels and the back panel incorporate vents for heat dissipation. The penetrating design can effectively improve air circulation and reduce the noise of heat dissipation. The operation noise is as low as 24 dB.
Inside, though, it is a different story.
Laser light combined with high sharpness and brightness.
The basics:
Resolution: 3,840x2,160 pixels
HDR-compatible: Yes
4K-compatible: Yes
3D-compatible: Yes
Lumens spec: 3,200 ANSI
Lamp life : more than 20,000 hours
The Dangbei Mars Pro sports 4K resolution, and is HDR+ and even 3D compatible. You may notice that laser light is not that common in a home projector cause it is produced at a costly price. Once a projector is powered by laser light, the listed price would not be cheap. Also, laser light is a good shield to avoid the brightness getting faded in a short period. So it has an outstanding stability and durability. One of the less obvious benefits of a laser is it's much faster to turn on. There's an image onscreen within a few seconds, allowing the full-color image to warm up fast.
Before everything, let’s learn more about its super clarity and brightness. As the name implies, brightness is the level of light emitted by the projector. The higher the brightness, the clearer the projection picture, the lower the brightness, the more blurred the projection picture. There are many projectors users notice that the projector doesn’t work well in a daylight environment because of the low brightness. So it was low brightness that leads many users to give it up and return to traditional TVs. But the original aim of them is to the large screen and convenience of home projectors. Therefore, a well-suited brightness counts a lot in projectors. Dangbei Mars Pro features 3,200 ANSI lumens in brightness. In the projectors industry, projectors with brightness greater than 2000 ANSI lumens are very rare, not to mention 3000 ANSI lumens? To sum up, the brightness of the Dangbei Mars Pro wins a lot.
Then back to the 4K resolution. Apart from brightness, the clarity does count. Dangbei Mars Pro adopts 4K resolution, projecting stunning and detailed images. Compared with 1080p, the 4K resolution is capable of supporting more detailed images. With its beautiful resolution, it can project the image with high definition. It restores the maximum amount of color and detail to the native picture. Put it simply, users can clearly see the exquisite details even if the picture is magnified many times. And with the contrast ratio of 12,000:1, whether brightly lit or shadow detailed scenes can be shown clearly without loss.
Thoughtful intelligence for more attentive customer service
The inability to find a suitable interface is a tricky problem. Dangbei Mars Pro is already prepared. On the back of the projector, there are various interfaces, including 2 USB 2.0 interfaces, 2 HDMI interfaces, 1 S/PDIF interface, 1 RJ45 LAN, and 1 3.5 mm Earphone port, compatible with various devices, including computers, TV Boxes, game players, etc.
A bunch of intelligent adjustment functions also serve a lot. Dangbei Mars Pro adopts plenty of intelligent technologies such as intelligent obstacle avoidance and intelligent screen alignment, which makes the use more convenient. It also supports HDR 10, HLG, MEMC. In addition, its built-in 4G RAM and 128G ROM ensure a smooth operation and large memory. The 128G memory is rarely seen even in some high-end laser projectors.
Dangbei Mars Pro has got the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, which is more caring for eyes than most projectors in the market.
Dangbei Mars Pro also supports 3D films but with 3D glasses. With movie-situation picture choice and 2 built-in 10W speakers, the 3D performance will work best.
Cost-effective Price and availability
Dangbei Mars Pro is now listed at $1,799 (with a $200 discount temporarily) and available in the U.S.; Canada; and Taiwan(China). And now there is also some gift for customers(To find it after you receive the product!)
Dangbei Mars Pro seems like good value compared to some 4K projectors out there, with laser projection still keeping the cost down. It is a cost-value option among 4K laser projectors.
