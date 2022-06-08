ICC Authorizes $2.9 Million for Preliminary Engineering of North Grand Avenue Grade Separation Project in Springfield

Springfield, IL, ILLINOIS, June 8 - On May 12, 2022, the Illinois Commerce Commission authorized the use of $2.9 million in Grade Crossing Protection Funds (GCPF) to assist the City of Springfield pay for preliminary engineering and land acquisition activities to improve public safety at the North Grand Avenue highway-rail crossing. The intent is to allow for the future construction of a grade separation structure at the crossing of Norfolk Southern Railway Company and the Illinois & Midland Railroad, Inc.





Under the agreement, the GCPF will be used to reimburse the City of Springfield for 100% of the actual Preliminary Engineering and Land Acquisition costs, in an amount not to exceed $2,940,000. Springfield will be responsible for paying cost overruns, if any, with City funds and/or by seeking a Commission Supplemental Order.





"The ICC is committed to protecting pedestrians, motorists and rail employees at and around railroad tracks. Grade separation projects alleviate the risk of train collisions. I am pleased we were able to allocate GCPF monies to advance preliminary work on this very important public safety project," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.





The City is required to complete the Preliminary Engineering and Land Acquisition activities on or before December 31, 2024.





To read the terms of Stipulated Agreement 2193, visit Docket No. T22-0054 here







