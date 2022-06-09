Submit Release
Mobile Bay in Southern Alabama Has A Seafood Secret

Jubilee In The 1950's

This jubilee took place in Daphne, Alabama, in the mid-1950s. | Credit: Courtesy of Daphne History Museum Alabama

Mobile Bay Jubilee

Photo taken by Richard Scardamalia

Every Summer, the residents on the eastern shore of Mobile Bay gather for a rare phenomenon that occurs only there and Japan

It's kind of like a locals secret. The people that live on the water will call their friends and family to tell them that conditions are perfect for a jubilee.”
— Sherry Mercer
DAPHNE, ALABAMA, USA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mobile Bay Jubilee is an exciting phenomenon where many different species of fish, shrimp, crabs, flounder, and eels swim up from deeper waters due to a depletion in oxygen in the bottom of the bay. When this happens, locals swarm the area in hope to catch a surplus of seafood. Smaller Jubilees happen more often, but larger ones can affect the entire Eastern Shore from Daphne, AL to Mullet Point which spans 15 miles. Daphne is also known as "The Jubilee City" for this reason. Jubilees only happen two places in the world, Mobile, Alabama, and off the bays of Japan.

The occurrence takes place during the summer before sunrise and usually happens annually, but sometimes several times a year, and a year without jubilee is rare. The conditions have to be just right for the jubilee to take place, and it can’t be predicted. The weather the night before must be overcast and a breeze must be coming from the east. The tide rises, and a lowering tide would cause the jubilee to end.

Sherry Mercer, a 24 year resident of the Mobile Bay area, and South Alabama real estate broker at Maximus Real Estate says, "It's kind of like the locals' little secret. The people that live on the water will call their friends and family to tell them that conditions are perfect for a jubilee".

She goes on to say, "It is the wildest and craziest thing you have ever seen! As far as the eye can see down the shoreline is all kinds of fish and crabs that you can just scoop up in a net."

When the word gets out, usually the night before, the locals congregate along the eastern shore of Mobile Bay with nets and buckets to gather the sea life that mysteriously comes to the surface.

Mercer adds, "This is a fun family event and crowds can be seen at the Fairhope Pier and Park"

