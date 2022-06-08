Gov. Lujan Grisham announces completion of new Department of Public Safety record storage facility

Changes will safely consolidate records and evidence for ease of access

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday announced the completion of a new $15.2 million evidence and record storage facility at the headquarters of the Department of Public Safety in Santa Fe.

The 31,000-square-foot Secure Storage Facility allows the Department to consolidate records and evidence storage in a modern, safe and secure environment.

“If we are serious about public safety in our state, we have to provide law enforcement with every available tool – including infrastructure – to fight crime and ensure victims receive justice,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “But I want every law enforcement officer and New Mexican to know: we are not stopping here. We appropriated more than $119 million in capital outlay for public safety last year alone, and we will continue to build on this progress.”

Key features of the facility include an efficient mobile storage system, a vehicle inspection building and direct and secure access from the Law Enforcement Records Bureau in the main DPS building.

Previously, law enforcement and other staff had to travel to several locations on the Santa Fe campus, as well as district offices, to access evidence.

“This facility is an investment in public safety across New Mexico,” said Department of Public Safety Secretary Jason R. Bowie. “This is an integral part of the department’s plan to protect the chain of custody of evidence, ensure efficient and effective record-keeping for generations.”

Construction of the Secure Storage Facility was managed by the General Services Department.

“The General Services Department is honored to deliver this project on-budget to our colleagues at the Department of Public Safety,” General Services Department Secretary John A. Garcia. “And we look forward to delivering a new, modern forensic lab later this year.”

The vast majority of the funding for the records facility, as well as a new $25.4 million, 44,000-square-foot forensic lab was appropriated by the Lujan Grisham administration. The Santa Fe lab is currently housed in a 43-year-old, 10,000-square-foot space. The lab is slated for completion in 2023.