Baum Hedlund Personal Injury Attorneys Honored in 2022 Super Lawyers Rising Stars List
Five Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman attorneys honored in 2022 Super Lawyers Rising Stars Southern California list for their outstanding legal services.
Less than 2.5% of all practicing attorneys each year earn the Rising Stars℠ title.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The national law firm of Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman is pleased to announce that five of our personal injury lawyers were recognized in the 2022 Super Lawyers® Rising Stars℠ list.
— Super Lawyers
Super Lawyers® is a legal rating resource widely respected for its reviews of legal professionals and law firms. Each year, Super Lawyers compiles regional Rising Stars lists that include lawyers who are among the “best of the best” based on the organization’s rigorous selection process. It is rare for a law firm to have one attorney make one of these annual lists, exceedingly so for five attorneys from one firm to receive the honor.
The Rising Stars℠ designation is only awarded to attorneys with less than 10 years of practice experience or who are 40 years old or younger. Super Lawyers selects its Rising Stars using peer nominations, independent research, and peer evaluations. Less than 2.5% of all practicing attorneys will be named as Rising Stars℠ during an annual selection process.
The Baum Hedlund attorneys recognized in this year's Super Lawyers® Rising Stars℠ list:
• Monique Alarcon (Rising Star since 2022) - Personal Injury, Wrongful Death, Medical Devices, Pharmaceutical
• W. Crawford Appleby IV (Rising Star since 2020) - Personal Injury, Wrongful Death, Brain Injury, Trucking Accidents, Aviation Accidents
• Pedram Esfandiary (Rising Star since 2019) - Complex and Multi-District Litigation, Pharmaceutical, Toxic Torts
• Adam M. Foster (Rising Star since 2020) - Complex and Multi-District Litigation, Pharmaceutical
• Helen E. Tokar (Rising Star since 2022) - Complex and Multi-District Litigation, Pharmaceutical
To learn more about the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list, visit https://www.superlawyers.com/about/
For more information about Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman and the award-winning attorneys of the firm, visit https://www.baumhedlundlaw.com/
About Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman
Since opening its doors in 1973, the law firm of Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman has gone on to win more than $4 billion in verdicts and settlements on behalf of clients across a broad range of practice areas. With a decades-long track record of success handling cases stemming from commercial transportation accidents, pharmaceutical drug injuries, product liability, harmful consumer products, whistleblower claims and class actions, Baum Hedlund personal injury attorneys have earned a reputation for handling complex cases with steadfast dedication, compassion, experience, and skill.
The firm’s past performance, verdicts, and settlements do not constitute a guarantee, warranty, or prediction regarding the outcome of future cases.
