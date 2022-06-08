Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund Advisory Committee to hold meeting June 15

The Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund will hold an advisory committee meeting to review the trust fund budget and hear reports on easement closings, Cycle XV applications and other trust fund activity.

Wednesday, June 15, 2022

1:30 p.m.

The meeting will take place in the Hall of Fame Room at the Agriculture Building, 2 W. Edenton St., Raleigh. The public can also join via conference call. The public may access the call at conference number 984-204-1487. Enter the conference ID 638-037-848, followed by the # key.

The Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund supports the farming, forestry and horticulture communities within the agriculture industry, purchasing agricultural conservation easements, funding public and private enterprise programs to promote profitable and sustainable family farms, and providing funding for conservation easements targeted at the active production of food, fiber and other agricultural products.