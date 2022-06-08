Royalton Barracks/ Aggravated Assault and Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2002311; 22B2002316

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Jordan

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 06/08/2022, 0903 hours; 06/07/2022, 0754 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hancock; Rochester

ACCUSED: Nathaniel Natoli

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Florence, VT

VICTIM 1: Joshua Bakelaar

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hancock, VT

VICTIM 2: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assaults or domestic violence.)

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hancock, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/08/2022 at approximately 0903 hours Vermont State Police Dispatch received a call from Joshua Bakelaar advising he was assaulted and needed help. Through investigation it was determined Natoli caused injury to Bakelaar and stole something that belonged to him from the residence.

During the investigation, it was also found that Natoli caused pain to an ex domestic partner the day prior. Natoli was cited to appear in Addison County Criminal Court to answer to the charge of Aggravated Assault, Assault and Robbery, and Unlawful Trespass. Natoli was also cited to appear in Windsor County Criminal court to answer to the charge of Domestic Assault.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: June 09, 2022 @ 1230pm and June 10, 2022 @ 1230pm

COURT: Addison; Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: None