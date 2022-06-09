BOTTICELLI BRINGS THE ART OF FOOD WITH ITS SAUCES AND PRODUCTS FROM ITALY TO NEW YORK’S FANCY FOOD
Showcasing the best and brightest food, supplements, home and lifestyle products.COMMACK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At this year’s Summer Fancy Food 2022 from June 12th through June 14th, in New York’s Javits Center, Botticelli brings the authentic taste of Sicily with its original family-made sauces and Italian pantry goods at Booth #2871.
Currently run by the fourth generation of farmers and grocers from and in Sicily, the family-owned and operated, from the Asaro family established in 2002, celebrates its twentieth year bringing the art of cooking and eating to every household by jarring and bottling Italian products only from the farms and people of Italy.
Made with the simplest, purest ingredients, Botticelli, who has expanded as a national staple in grocery stores and supermarkets, continues the tradition of fine Italian food to make every meal a masterpiece.
As the only imported Italian specialties supplier offering a range of premium products grown, packed, and produced in Italy, Botticelli shows what real Italian means by bringing the taste of Italy to the table at Summer Fancy Food through its live cooking demonstration.
Serving endlessly appetizing authentic Italian flavors, Botticelli marries colors to flavors and tantalizes with a full sensorial experience that starts with a vibrant look, then transportes taste and fresh aromas with a line that now includes 20 plus sauces for everyone’s dinnertime needs, from classic tomato-based recipes made from closely monitored tomato farms in Italy to creamy alfredo, pesto and primavera; balsamic vinegars and jarred pantry goods like pre-made antipasti.
The family-owned company dedicated to bringing to every home the art of Italian flavors, Botticelli never sways from its deep roots nor its support for growers in Italy to produce its pure, simple products delivered at an affordable price. Botticelli will not bottle any product without extensive quality reviews from its team of selective Italian tasters. By 2023, father-and-son team Salvatore and Joseph Asaro plan to have complete vertical integration on their farm and their packing facility in Sicily.
Botticelli is available nationwide at a myriad of chain supermarkets and grocers, including Walmart, Publix, Albertson’s Safeway, Stop & Shop, ShopRite, Giant, Acme, Harris Teeter, Sam’s Club, and many Other Banners Across the US.
