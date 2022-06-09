Crepini® Reveals Four New Egg Wraps at Fancy Food Summer 2022
LEAVE THE CARBS. TAKE THE CREPINI ®HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For this 2022 summer edition of the Fancy Food Show, where the latest innovations in specialty food & beverage trends and insights are celebrated, Crepini®, the Zero net carb egg wrap that exploded in popularity, presented its latest innovative varieties, once again disrupting the bread and wrap category with better-for-everyone alternatives.
Crepini®, the successful family business that quickly expanded to 6,000 stores across the U.S., as well as globally, revealed its much anticipated four new varieties to the thousands of industry professionals attending the show to discover the latest shopper trends and category insights.
The makers of the first-of-its-kind Egg Wrap with ZERO net carbs and over 600 million Egg Wraps sold, served Fancy Food’s attendees with its newest additions: In the wrap category Crepini® launched its Eggless Wrap (the new plant-based version made with JUST Egg), and Crepini® Egg White Wrap. And to bring excitement and ease of use to “on the go” consumers Crepini® introduced Omelets and Egg Whites Omelets, handheld eaten right from the pack or heated for just 20 seconds.
It began with the need to create a healthy and easy alternative, with a passion for the native Ukrainian Blini and the French Crepe. Paula Rimer, Eric Shkolnik and the Crepini® family relentlessly doubled down on innovation, research and development, and observed fans’ requests to come up with the new 2022 line that is revolutionizing new ways to enjoy traditional favorites.
Teaming up with an innovative like-minded brand, JUST Egg™, Crepini® created a delicious plant-based version of the popular wrap to satisfy those who want a protein-filled vegan meal with no carbs. And to continue to enrich the healthy lifestyles for its customers, the company took its famous batter and made it three times thicker to create a whole egg omelet as well as an egg white omelet filled with cheddar cheese to provide a satisfying breakfast or snack to enjoy anywhere anytime.
After barely six months of launching the Winter’s Cinnamon flavor with the Crepini® Sweet Crepe, the company went all in on offering even more choices and options for healthy eating on-the-go, now with more than ten variations of Crepini® Egg Wraps.
The Crepini® team provides a range of recipes, from amazing breakfasts to delicious dinners and savory snacks. They even have some decadent desserts online. Visit www.crepini.com/recipes for mouth-watering, easy-to-make meals. Crepini® products are available at more than 6,000 retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Sprouts, Publix, Kroger and Costco, and are also available online.
# # #
EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Crepini® Egg Wraps and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.
Pamela Wadler
Trent and Company
+1 2129660024
pam@trentandcompany.com