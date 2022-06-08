F&G Commission will meet via special conference call on Tuesday, June 14 at 9 a.m. MDT

Idaho Fish and Game Commission is scheduled to hold a special conference call on Tuesday, June 14 at 9 a.m. MDT. People can attend in person at Fish and Game’s Headquarters Office at 600 S. Walnut in Boise or visit a regional office to listen in.

The special meeting will not include a public hearing, and no public comment will be taken during it.

The Commission is scheduled to set Chinook salmon seasons for the following river systems:

Lochsa River

South Fork Salmon River

Upper Salmon River

Fish and Game staff will be reviewing estimated in-season salmon returns over the Bonneville Dam and proposing Chinook fishing seasons. Public meetings to seek input on 2022 summer Chinook salmon seasons were held in Riggins, Lewiston, Orofino, Coeur d’Alene, Nampa, and Cascade during February.

The proposed seasons would provide anglers the opportunity to fish for returning adult hatchery Chinook salmon.

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director's Office at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-368-6185 (TDD).