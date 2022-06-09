TRY THAIWALA –THE AUTHENTIC THAI TEA– AT SUMMER FANCY FOOD 2022
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 12, the best and brightest of the F&B sector gather in New York City’s famed Javitz Center to display the top products of summer. At booth #7352, attendees will be able to meet the team that makes the creamy and luscious summer drink: Thaiwala Thai Iced Tea.
Dive deeper into the vibrant orange of the obsessively authentic tea from Thailand that’s been popularized globally on Instagram. Made from rich, authentic ingredients, Thaiwala takes the long process of making Thai tea and turns it into a concentrate. Thaiwala will demonstrate how it makes it easy to enjoy this refreshing and fragrant drink by just adding half and half to the concentrate – and the 10,000, plus, in-person participants at the Summer Fancy Food Show, will be able to taste the difference from June 12 to 14.
“We are incredibly excited to be bringing Thaiwala to the Summer Fancy Food this year. It’s always an exceptional feeling to share not just the product, but the experience of drinking an artfully crafted tea with people in person. Our founder Heather Howitt puts her heart and soul into sourcing the perfect blend of ingredients to honor Thailand’s recipe, and we look forward to letting it shine,” said Thaiwala Vice President Nichole Klaes, who will be co-hosting the booth with Heather Howitt founder and president of Thaiwala and Vice President of Food Service Ken Hall.
Haven’t tried Thai iced tea yet?
Thai iced tea is a well-known drink in Thai cuisine. It’s famous for its bright orange hue and has a sweet flavor bound together with the subdued qualities of Thai tea which is slow brewed with pandan leaf before it is infused with organic caramel, organic cane, organic vanilla and pure cocoa. The star of the show: the fresh-cut organic Thai herb called the pandan leaf, is sourced directly from a tea farm in Northern Thailand. Thaiwala stands out and will steal the show thanks to its unique superior quality.
Thaiwala makes this slow-steeped process possible by sourcing its fresh-cut Thai pandan leaves directly from a woman-owned farm that’s swarming with honeybees. The Thaiwala recipe is the only Thai tea recipe naturally colored with beta-carotene (as it’s the carrots that give Thaiwala’s Thai tea its iconic orange color). Each carton has eight plentiful servings for your crew and there’s no pesticides or herbicides in any part of the farmer’s growing process.
Thaiwala is available online at Amazon, as well as retail locations, grocers and cafes nationwide as well as Albertson’s Safeway, Kroger, Whole Foods, Delhaize Banners, Costco LA and GoodEggs.com starting July. To find it a store near you, visit its location finder. To learn more about Thaiwala, visit their website or on Instagram.
