KKBY FARMS IS PROUD TO ANNOUNCE THE LAUNCH OF ‘MERCI’, THE ALL-NEW LINE OF PRODUCTS FOR CBD COSMETICS
Merci is a line of premium CBD-based cosmetic products that are grown and produced on KKBY’s family-owned farms in the United States.
Merci is designed to revolutionize CBD cosmetics. The company strives to change the CBD market and offer safe and premium grade CBD products derived from organically grown hemp in the United States.
KKBY Farms is proud to announce the launch of their all-new line of products called Merci. Merci is a line of premium CBD-based cosmetic products that are grown and produced on KKBY’s family-owned farms in the United States. All of their CBD is organic and grown using sustainable farming practices. KKBY Farms is passionate about producing the highest quality CBD products possible and excited to offer this new line to their customers.
Merci is their new line of products for CBD cosmetics. These products have been formulated to provide the highest quality CBD experience possible. Their team of scientists and engineers have worked tirelessly to perfect the formulation and delivery of these products.
Merci products are made with the finest CBD isolate available. This isolate is then combined with other natural ingredients to create a product that is effective, safe, and luxurious.
Their line of CBD cosmetics includes a variety of products that can be used to improve the health and appearance of the skin. Their website have products that can be used to cleanse, exfoliate, and moisturize the skin. They also have anti-aging products that can help to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.
In addition to their line of CBD cosmetics, they also offer CBD-infused body care products. These products have been formulated to provide the same high quality CBD experience, but are designed for use on the body instead of the face.
Contact KKBY Farms via a call or visit their official website for order placement.
About KKBY Farms
KKBY Farms is a US-based company that grows organic hemp and produces high-quality CBD products. KKBY Farms is committed to providing their customers with the highest quality products possible. The company only uses the finest ingredients and source their hemp from the best growers in the country.
All their CBD products are third-party lab tested to ensure they meet the highest standards of quality and efficacy. They offer a variety of CBD-infused products to suit every need, from tinctures and topicals to gummies and pet products.
KKBY Farms' CBD is extracted from the flowers and leaves of the hemp plant using a supercritical CO2 extraction process. This ensures that these products are of the highest quality and potency. They also use a proprietary process to infuse their CBD into a variety of products including tinctures, topicals, gummies, and more.
KKBY Farms is committed to transparency and want their customers to know exactly what they are getting when they purchase these products. Therefore, all of their products are third-party lab tested for quality and purity.
KKBY Farms is launching Merci with a limited selection of products, but the company will be expanding their offerings in the coming months. The founder, Klaus Price, is confident that these products will provide the customers with the relief they are looking for and he is excited to offer this new line of CBD products.
