Governor Abbott Appoints University Student Regents And Student Representative To The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board

TEXAS, June 8 - June 8, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed 8 student regents to their respective universities for terms set to expire on May 31, 2023. Additionally, the Governor appointed the student representative to serve on the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board for terms set to expire on May 31, 2023.

Texas A&M University System

Demetrius Harrell, Jr. of Commerce is a student at Texas A&M University-Commerce pursuing a degree in Criminal Justice, minoring in Sociology and Legal Studies. Previously, he served in the United States Marines and received an honorable discharge.

Texas Southern University

Keonne McClain of Houston is pursuing a Doctorate in Educational Administration at Texas Southern University.

Texas State University System

Gabriel Webb of Lakeway is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry with a minor in Biology and Psychology from Texas State University. He is a student athlete playing football and plans to attend medical school.

Texas Tech University System

Hani Michael Annabi of El Paso is a Doctor of Medicine candidate at the Paul L. Foster School of Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, interested in pursuing a General Surgery residency. Previously, he received a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Business Administration from Johns Hopkins University and a Master of Science from Georgetown University.

Texas Woman's University

Lily Wilson of Rockwall is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and plans to attend law school upon graduation. She plays outfield for the Texas Woman’s University softball team.

University of Houston System

Edward Carrizales-Saucedo of Cypress received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Information Systems and is pursuing a Master of Business Administration from the University of Houston C.T. Bauer College of Business. Additionally, he serves on the University of Houston Alumni Foundation Board.

University of North Texas System

Andy McDowall of Seguin is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of North Texas.

University of Texas System

Neelesh "Neel" Mutyala of Sugar Land is pursuing a Doctor of Medicine from The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Houston.

Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board

Georgia Blackwell of Venus is pursuing a Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. She received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture with a minor in General Business from Oklahoma State University.