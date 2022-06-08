Sweden bans extraction of coal, oil and natural gas and tightens rules on extraction from alum shale

SWEDEN, June 8 - A ban on extracting coal, oil and natural gas in Sweden will enter into force in Sweden on 1 July this year. It will be an important step in the process of transitioning to a fossil-free society. This was announced by Minister for climate and the environment Annika Strandhäll on World Environment Day, on June 5th.

The Government is giving priority to creating jobs by accelerating the climate transition. Measures against the extraction of substances that are harmful to health and the environment are therefore needed.

“We are tightening environmental legislation by banning the extraction of fossil fuels such as coal, oil and natural gas. Breaking the entire chain of fossil dependence, from extraction to use, is crucial for Sweden to continue to be a leader in the climate transition,” says Minister for Climate and the Environment Annika Strandhäll.

“The green and digital transitions will create more jobs and require more metals and minerals. Nevertheless, we must never stray from the environmental legislation. Sweden will also lead the way and ban the extraction of coal, oil and natural gas, and tighten the rules for extraction from alum shale to play our part in the climate transition,” says Minister for Business, Industry and Innovation Karl-Petter Thorwaldsson.

The bill proposes amendments to the Swedish Environmental Code and the Minerals Act. The amendments include a ban on the extraction of coal, lignite, crude oil, shale oil and natural gas in the same way that has been done with uranium, as well as tighter rules for extraction from alum shale. The legislative amendments will enter into force on 1 July 2022.