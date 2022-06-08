Submit Release
Statement by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on the Intent to Nominate Doug McKalip to Serve as Chief Agricultural Negotiator

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2022 - “Doug McKalip is highly qualified and exceptionally capable of serving the American people as Chief Agricultural Negotiator. Having served as a key agriculture policy official for nearly three decades, he has worked on every aspect of farming from soil conservation, and the supply chain to dealing with sensitive trade and national security matters. Through his service, he has represented American farmers around the world and advocated for U.S. agricultural products and technology.

Doug has been a key member of my team throughout my tenure as Secretary of Agriculture and has demonstrated a consistent ability to tackle difficult issues and to develop bi-partisan solutions to challenges when opposing views exist. These skills will serve him well as Chief Agricultural Negotiator for the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR). We will miss having Doug here at USDA, but know that American agriculture and USTR will be well served by having him in this new role. I urge the U.S. Senate to confirm him at the earliest possible opportunity.”

