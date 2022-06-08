Submit Release
News Search

There were 912 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,252 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: Virtual public meeting scheduled to provide information and receive feedback from stakeholders interested in shellfish leases in and around Bogue Sound

MOREHEAD CITY

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is hosting a virtual public meeting on June 22 at 5:30 p.m. to provide information about shellfish leases and Shellfish Aquaculture Enterprise Areas (SEAs) in and around Bogue Sound. The public meeting will also serve as an opportunity for interested stakeholders to provide feedback to the Division in its efforts to address issues related to shellfish leases.

The Division will provide information related to shellfish leases, including an overview of the Shellfish Lease and Aquaculture Program, the application process, and ongoing efforts, such as the Bogue Sound SEA Pilot Project.

As part of the Bogue Sound SEA Pilot Project, Division staff met individually with municipality officials in the towns surrounding Bogue Sound over the past several months to receive preliminary feedback and provide similar information in preparation for the upcoming virtual public meeting.

Click here for the link to the virtual public meeting.

WHO:

N.C. Marine Fisheries Shellfish Lease and Aquaculture Program

WHAT:

Virtual Public Meeting to Provide Information on Shellfish Leases

WHEN:

June 22 at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Meeting by Web Conference
Click Here for Meeting Link

 

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: Virtual public meeting scheduled to provide information and receive feedback from stakeholders interested in shellfish leases in and around Bogue Sound

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.