Board of Public Works approves funding for improvements to Baltimore City water system



BALTIMORE (June 8, 2022) – The Maryland Board of Public Works in Annapolis approved more than $20 million in grants and loans today for improvements to Baltimore City’s water distribution system. The board is composed of Governor Larry Hogan, Treasurer Dereck E. Davis and Comptroller Peter Franchot. Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford chaired today’s meeting.

“These are smart investments that will ensure that Baltimore City residents continue to receive a safe and sustainable supply of water for drinking and other purposes,” said Maryland Environment Secretary Horacio Tablada.

The board approved a total of more than $15 million in Drinking Water State Revolving Loan fund loans to the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore and a total of more than $5 million in grants in the form of forgiveness for additional loans from that fund. The funding is for projects to replace impaired or deteriorated water mains in three areas of the city, with work that includes the replacement of water mains and various valve and hydrant replacements.

The locations – the Aisquith Street and Old York Road vicinity, the Carrollton Avenue vicinity and the Caroline Street vicinity – have been selected in accordance with the city’s water main replacement program to improve hydraulic capacity, remove corrosion and improve water quality. The projects will be constructed in accordance with coastal and non-coastal resiliency guidelines developed as part of the Coast Smart Program to reduce climate change risks to such projects.

The specific funding amounts are:



For the Aisquith Street and Old York Road vicinity project, a $3,339,383 Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund loan and a $1,133,128 grant in the form of forgiveness of a Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund loan.

For the Carrollton Avenue vicinity project, a $5,995,349 Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund loan and a $1,998,450 grant in the form of forgiveness of a Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund loan.

For the Caroline Street vicinity project, a $5,777,915 Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund loan and a $1,925,972 grant in the form of forgiveness of a Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund loan.

# # #