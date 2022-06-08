RECRUITMENT NOTICE - Program Analyst (Federal Grants and Contracts Compliance and Agency Invoicing Manager)

Agency Title: Program Analyst (Federal Grants and Contracts Compliance and Agency Invoicing Manager)

Job ID: 17590

Open To: Public

Open Period: June 8, 2022 – June 28, 2022

Position Overview:The District of Columbia’s Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) assists the Mayor in the coordination, planning, supervision and execution of economic development efforts in the District of Columbia with the goal of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue. More information is available on DMPED’s website at dmped.dc.gov. DMPED is seeking a Program Analyst for its Economic Intelligence and Interagency (EIIA) unit. The EIIA team is responsible for providing analytical insight to inform economic development strategies, decisions, and data-driven policymaking. The team also manages key interagency relationships and projects to advance affordable housing, economic mobility, and overall economic recovery and growth strategy for DMPED.

Position Description:

The Program Analyst will support key departmental grant projects by providing guidance and ensuring compliance with 2 CFR 200 Federal grant regulations and serve as the lead for invoicing processing and input of procurement requisitions into the District’s automated procurement system. A successful Program Analyst should be comfortable working both internal and external clients and taking initiative to manage and complete independent projects as assigned.

Specific responsibilities include:

Managing the input of procurement requisitions into the District’s procurement system.

Working with the Director of Contracts, Procurement, and Grants and staff to ensure compliance with 2 CFR 200 Federal Grants and Contracts compliance.

Supporting the compilation of DMPED’s information submission for various DC City Council Hearings.

Performing high-priority compliance analysis and research projects to inform Federal grants and contracts actions and decisions.

Representing the department on grants and contracts policy working groups.

Management of invoice submission by agency vendors.

Composing of agency invoice management guidelines and policies

Experience/Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in accounting, law, or business-related degree preferred.

At least 4-6 years’ work experience in federal grants and contracts compliance.

Experience utilizing the District’s ARIBA Procurement Automated Support System (PASS).

Demonstrated ability to manage projects from conception to completion.

Desire to leverage skills to serve the public interest and support local economic and community development required.

Candidate must be a self-starter and outcomes-driven, with demonstrated experience managing various projects simultaneously. Ideal candidate will possess the ability to successfully multi-task and maintain organized documents, files and other records.

Ability to communicate succinct, compelling insights from research and their relevance to agency decisions across various mediums, including verbal, written and digital formats.

Advanced experience with Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, and with the ARIBA procurement platform.

Strong analytical skills and ability to interpret and communicate data.

Salary: This position is a grade 13 on the District government’s career service salary scale. The salary ranges from $89,457, - $115,262, based on funding. Actual salary is determined by a variety of factors including years of experience, applicant qualifications, internal equity comparisons and agency organizational structure.

Application Process: This position is posted on the DC government’s Department of Human Resources (DCHR) website. Interested applicants are encouraged to follow the steps below to apply for the position:

If you are having technical issues, please contact DCHR at (202) 442-9700.