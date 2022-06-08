The Woods at Parkside Releases Guide on Cannabis Use Disorder
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Woods at Parkside has released a guide on cannabis use disorder. Although marijuana is not as addictive as other drugs such as alcohol, cocaine, heroin, and other highly addictive drugs, people can still be cannabis dependent.
The CDC has reported a 10% chance of becoming addicted to anyone who uses cannabis. Doctors who use the DSM-5 for diagnosing mental disorders have identified that 11 symptoms of cannabis use disorder match those of other substance abuse disorders or addictions.
Like other drug addictions, when someone uses cannabis regularly and then quits, they can experience withdrawal symptoms. People can feel the following symptoms:
· Feeling angry, irritable, or aggressive
· Nervousness or anxiety
· Insomnia
· Strange dreams or nightmares
· Decreased appetite with or without weight loss
· Restlessness
· Malaise
· Depressed feeling
· Gastrointestinal pain
· Fever
· Chills
· Headache
· Sweating
· Tremors
Addictions can often lead people to prioritize drug use over anything else. They can sometimes do irrational actions to fulfill those requirements. There are some signs that people can look for when someone has cannabis use disorder, including:
1. Losing use control by using more than intended.
2. Social problems of not engaging at work or social events.
3. Unable to stop when wanting to quit.
4. Risky behaviors to continue marijuana usage.
5. Cravings for marijuana when not using it.
6. Marijuana use worsens physical or psychological issues.
7. Poor performance at work, home, or school.
8. Becoming tolerant and using more to experience the effects.
9. Ignoring the problems that come from cannabis use.
10. Withdrawal symptoms when not using marijuana.
11. Putting way too much time, attention, and resources towards marijuana use.
These signs can show people when someone has a cannabis use disorder. Like other substance abuse disorders or addictions, it can lead to someone prioritizing their life wrongly to support their drug habits.
The Woods at Parkside is a residential detox and recovery facility that can help people with drug addictions in Gahanna, Ohio. The staff includes physicians, nurses, and therapists that work together to create a treatment plan that helps drug-related challenges. If a person or someone they know is struggling with drug addiction, they can visit the Woods at Parkside website to learn more about treatment options.
William Slover
The CDC has reported a 10% chance of becoming addicted to anyone who uses cannabis. Doctors who use the DSM-5 for diagnosing mental disorders have identified that 11 symptoms of cannabis use disorder match those of other substance abuse disorders or addictions.
Like other drug addictions, when someone uses cannabis regularly and then quits, they can experience withdrawal symptoms. People can feel the following symptoms:
· Feeling angry, irritable, or aggressive
· Nervousness or anxiety
· Insomnia
· Strange dreams or nightmares
· Decreased appetite with or without weight loss
· Restlessness
· Malaise
· Depressed feeling
· Gastrointestinal pain
· Fever
· Chills
· Headache
· Sweating
· Tremors
Addictions can often lead people to prioritize drug use over anything else. They can sometimes do irrational actions to fulfill those requirements. There are some signs that people can look for when someone has cannabis use disorder, including:
1. Losing use control by using more than intended.
2. Social problems of not engaging at work or social events.
3. Unable to stop when wanting to quit.
4. Risky behaviors to continue marijuana usage.
5. Cravings for marijuana when not using it.
6. Marijuana use worsens physical or psychological issues.
7. Poor performance at work, home, or school.
8. Becoming tolerant and using more to experience the effects.
9. Ignoring the problems that come from cannabis use.
10. Withdrawal symptoms when not using marijuana.
11. Putting way too much time, attention, and resources towards marijuana use.
These signs can show people when someone has a cannabis use disorder. Like other substance abuse disorders or addictions, it can lead to someone prioritizing their life wrongly to support their drug habits.
The Woods at Parkside is a residential detox and recovery facility that can help people with drug addictions in Gahanna, Ohio. The staff includes physicians, nurses, and therapists that work together to create a treatment plan that helps drug-related challenges. If a person or someone they know is struggling with drug addiction, they can visit the Woods at Parkside website to learn more about treatment options.
William Slover
The Woods at Parkside
email us here